Multibagger: Atul Auto stock spikes 10% to 7-week high as sales rise 136% in April
Atul Auto's shares surged by almost 10% to Rs. 581.90 in early trade due to strong sales performance in April, with a 136.64% increase in vehicles sold compared to last year. Vijay Kedia holds Atul Auto in his portfolio, holding 18.70% stake at the end of Q4FY24.
Shares of Atul Auto, a prominent player in the Indian three-wheeler market, surged by 10% to reach ₹581.90 apiece in today's early trade following the company's strong sales performance in April.
