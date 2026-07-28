Multibagger Aurionpro Solutions shares crash over 12% after June quarter results

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions plunged nearly 12.3% in Tuesday's trade, 28 July, reaching ₹733.50 apiece after the company reported a mixed set of earnings for the June quarter (Q1 FY27).

The stock came under selling pressure as investors reacted to weaker earnings despite the company's continued deal momentum and today's drop dragged the stock to the lowest level since June 11.

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For the quarter ended June, Aurionpro reported revenue of ₹358 crore, up 6.3% year-on-year from ₹337 crore and 3.6% sequentially from ₹346 crore.

However, EBITDA declined 9.1% YoY to ₹61 crore, while the EBITDA margin contracted 300 basis points YoY to 17.2%. Net profit (PAT) fell 12.6% YoY to ₹45 crore from ₹51 crore, with the PAT margin narrowing to 12.6% from 15.3% a year earlier.

Despite the margin pressure, the company added 23 new customer logos during the quarter. Revenue growth was supported by its Banking & Fintech business, which grew 4.7% YoY to ₹201 crore, while the Technology Innovation Group posted 8.4% growth to ₹157 crore.

During the quarter, the company said it secured its largest-ever U.S. order, signing a three-year contract worth more than USD 33 million with a leading digital insurance payments platform. Aurionpro also won a six-year contract from Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to implement its flagship iCashpro+ integrated transaction banking platform.

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Commenting on the performance, Ashish Rai, Group CEO of Aurionpro Solutions, said, "Q1 was a quarter of disciplined execution amid good deal closures and accelerating project revenue conversion. Revenue conversion improved from Q4, and sequential growth was stronger than typically seen in Q1 in recent years, but conversion remains modestly below our normal trajectory."

He added, “This reflects transient factors, including seasonality, higher input costs due to supply chain disruptions, timing shifts in a few projects, and geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). We expect these effects to normalise over the next one to two quarters. Importantly, we enter the year with a strong order book across Banking and TIG and improving execution momentum.”

Stock down 62% from peak despite five-year multibagger returns The company's shares have been struggling to regain momentum, remaining under prolonged selling pressure since September 2024 and losing over 55% of their value during the period.

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After a strong rally between March 2023 and September 2024, which took the stock to a record high of ₹1,975 apiece, the momentum faded, with the stock closing most of the subsequent months in the red.

From its peak, the stock has declined 62%. On a calendar-year basis, it plunged 40% in 2025 and has fallen another 29% so far in 2026. Despite trading at a steep discount to its all-time high, the stock is still up 590% over the last five years.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.