Multibagger auto ancillary stock surges 29% in two sessions post Q3 results. Do you own?

Continuing its unwavering rally, shares of Lumax Industries, the flagship company of the DK Jain Group, climbed another 8% in intraday trade on Wednesday, February 11, hitting an all-time high of ₹6,618 apiece.

Today's rally came after the stock was locked in the 20% upper circuit in the previous session as investors cheered the company’s December quarter numbers, pushing the two-day cumulative gain to 29.5%. The rally also contributed to a 34% rise in Lumax Industries shares in February so far.

Lumax Industries Q3 results 2026 The auto ancillary company on Monday, post-market hours, reported a robust quarterly performance, with consolidated revenues growing by 18.7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,053 crore, marking its highest-ever quarterly revenue and the second straight quarter in which revenues remained above ₹1,000 crore.

Profitability also improved, with EBITDA standing at ₹112 crore, reflecting a growth of 57.2% on a YoY basis and strong margins of 10.6%.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹46.5 crore, a 39.1% jump from ₹33.5 crore in the same period last year.

The performance was aided by the company's focus on premiumisation, higher content per vehicle, and consistent new order wins, which are translating into a steady increase in revenues and profitability.

Meanwhile, the company continues to strengthen its leadership position in the automotive lighting space and remains a preferred partner for leading OEMs across platforms.

During the quarter, it supplied front fog lamps and auxiliary tail lamps to Tata Sierra. For theTata Punch, it supplied Front Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and Position Lamps, along with Head Lamps, according to the company's earnings report.

Apart from the strong performance, the optimistic commentary from the management also aided sentiment. Deepak Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, Lumax Industries Limited, said, "Looking ahead, we remain confident in our growth outlook, supported by a strong order pipeline, favorable industry conditions, and continued focus on technology, premium products, and operational discipline.”

Lumax Industries share price history Lumax Industries' shares have remained one of the preferred bets in the auto ancillary space among Dalal Street investors, as evidenced by the stellar rise in recent months, defying market volatility.

The stock has closed seven out of the last 10 months in positive territory, delivering a massive return of 183%.

It finished CY25 with a multibagger return of 124%, the highest annual jump in seven years. Zooming out, Lumax Industries share price has gained 260% over the last three years and 365% over the last five-year period.