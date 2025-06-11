Multibagger auto stock Talbros Automotive Components rallies over 8% to 5-month high on ₹580 crore order win

Multibagger auto ancillary stock in focus today: Talbros Automotive Components share price surged 8.3% in intraday trade on Wednesday, June 11, hitting a five-month high of ₹323 per share following the company’s announcement of a significant order win worth ₹580 crore.

The company informed investors that, along with its joint ventures (JVs), it has secured orders for both domestic and export markets from leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). These orders, which span the company’s product lines—such as gaskets, heat shields, forging components, chassis, and hoses, are to be executed over the next five years.

Talbros received orders worth approximately ₹260 crore (including ₹150 crore in exports, primarily to Europe) from its sealing business for gasket, heat shield, and forging products. Additionally, it received orders worth around ₹290 crore through its JV, Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems, for chassis components—about 50% of which are for the EV segment.

Another JV, Talbros Marugo Rubber, received domestic orders worth around ₹30 crore for products such as hoses and anti-vibration (A/V) components. Commercial production of these products is expected to begin in H2 FY26.

The company believes that these recent orders will enhance its revenue visibility and profitability.

“These orders from highly specialized auto markets and customers greatly signify the capabilities developed by TACL and its JV companies,” the company said.

Talbros is a diversified auto component manufacturer with a presence across various automobile categories, including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, agricultural machinery, off-road vehicles, and industrial equipment.

Its marquee clients include Bajaj Auto, Tata Cummins, Volvo Eicher India, Ashok Leyland, Escorts Group, Force Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Hyundai, John Deere, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki, TAFE, Daimler India, Tata Motors, Simpsons, Carraro, Dana, Musashi, Spicer, and GE.

Wealth Creator Talbros shares have maintained a steady upward trajectory over the past four months (including the ongoing one), rising from ₹212 to the current trading price of ₹307, an impressive gain of 45% in under four months. Although the stock is still trading at a healthy 22% discount from its recent high of ₹397 (recorded in August 2024), it is up 255% over the past three years and a remarkable 1,451% over the last five years.

Zooming out, the stock has delivered a staggering return of 1,831% over the last decade.