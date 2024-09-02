Could this “mini-India” stock be the next multibagger?

“It is undoubtedly a good time to be an Indian company," stated Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, in the 2023-24 annual report.

After all, India is the fastest-growing large economy in the world. And one stock that is riding on this growth is the home-grown brand Mahindra & Mahindra.

FY24 is an epic year for automotive stocks. The data speaks for itself. Between April 2023 and August 2024, Tata Motors’ share price surged 164% as it rode the EV wave with its first-mover advantage.

Mahindra & Mahindra surged by 138%, driven by the SUV rage and the popularity of its XUV.

And automotive market leader Maruti Suzuki’s share price surged by 50% as it played catch-up in both the trends.

View Full Image ...

While each automaker enjoyed its share of the demand pie, it was the auto-to-tech conglomerate Mahindra & Mahindra that put together the widest portfolio of automobiles in India: from passenger vehicles (SUVs) to light commercial vehicles (LCVs), trucks and buses to tractors, e-3 wheelers used in last-mile delivery, iconic 2-wheelers like “Jawa" and “Yezdi", and dream cars like Automobili Pininfarina!

Mahindra has built this vast portfolio using the wealth generated by its flagship businesses, automotive and tractors, and through joint ventures and partnerships with component makers, automakers, and technology companies. It caters not just to the Indian market but also to international markets.

The post-covid interplay of geopolitics and economic linkages has put India in a sweet spot to become the next global manufacturing hub. The government is investing heavily in infrastructure and logistics, and the market is ripe with opportunities for private capital investment. Manufacturers, in particular, have the opportunity to become serious players in this new, multi-polar world.

And the Mahindra Group is ready to grab this opportunity, with its ₹37,000 crore investment in increasing production capacity of automotive and farm equipment and injecting money in financial services.

Starting with automotive

M&M’s stock crossed the coveted ₹3 trillion market cap in May 2024, riding on the changing consumer trend in favour of SUVs. The immense popularity of its XUV700 helped it increase its share in the SUV market to 20.4% in FY24 from 19.1% in FY23. In a highly competitive market, that’s quite a feat and speaks volumes about the management's ability to deliver.

Mahindra’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) from automotive more than doubled to ₹6,057 crores in FY24 and continued to grow 35% YoY to ₹1,330 crores in Q1 of the current fiscal year. These numbers contributed to building investor confidence in M&M’s investment in increasing SUV production capacity to 64,000 units per month at the end of FY25 (from 49,000 units per month at the end of FY24).

Catching up with EV momentum

M&M was slow to catch up on the EV wave, despite getting a head start with the acquisition of Reva Electric Car in 2010. While Tata Motors cashed out on the first-mover advantage with Nexon EV in January 2020, Mahindra waited until January 2023 to launch the EV version of its XUV400.

The media has questioned Mahindra’s management countless times for its delayed entry into EVs. The fact is, the company launched India’s first hatchback EV, the e20 (a Reva electric car), way back in March 2013, but later discontinued it due to performance issues. In an interview with carandbike, Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, auto & farm sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, explained, "It's important to get the product right, and it's more important than getting the timing right."

Having ironed out all product issues, M&M is investing ₹12,000 crore over the next three years to build EV production capacity to 18,000 units per month by the end of FY26. It has set up a new company, Mahindra Electric Automobiles Limited (MEAL), to build Born Electric SUVs (BEV). The company plans to launch 7 electric SUVs by 2030, with the first BEV expected to come in the last quarter of FY25.

But has Mahindra got the timing wrong again? The delayed launch of Mahindra’s EVs has raised concerns as India’s overall EV market is seeing signs of slowdown in EV sales in June 2024. Moreover, competition is increasing in the EV space with Maruti, Hyundai and Tata Motors having a large EV product pipeline. And let’s not forget luxury carmakers like BMW and Mercedes launching their EV variants.If this was not enough, the resurgence of demand for hybrids could be yet another issue for M&M to deal with.

When it comes to EVs though, Mahindra is looking to tap the lifestyle customers who look beyond total cost of ownership and at longer range and better performance. It would be interesting to see if Mahindra’s BEVs can lure customers.

Mahindra continues to cash in on the ICE

Meanwhile, Mahindra is also investing in internal combustion engine (ICE) and has allocated ₹14,000 crore capex to launch 9 ICE SUVs. While Mahindra is investing in EVs, ICE will continue to hold around 70% share in automotive sales at the end of 2027, noted Rajesh Jejurikar. Anish Shah, MD and CEO, Mahindra Group, added that the company will continue to observe the EV market over the next three years and shift the portfolio if there is a substantial change in demand.

Cars aside, Mahindra is also the largest tractor maker (41.6% market share) in the world. Hailing from the world’s second-largest agricultural economy, it comes as no surprise that tractors are a cash cow for Mahindra. This year’s strong monsoon is likely to provide a tailwind, which could further boost the prospects of the company.

Mahindra is clearly playing on its strengths. But there is more to Mahindra than just automotive.

Mahindra’s infinity loop of growth

Quoting Anand Mahindra’s statement in the annual report, “…We in M&M do not see ourselves as limited in any other fashion. We know that there will always be challenges; there will always be ups and downs. But we also know that our resilience is unquestionable, our imagination is unfettered, and our aspirations are unconstrained. We are truly Mahindra – Unlimited."

The infinity loop on the cover of the annual report explains a lot about the company’s vision to explore new verticals and not limit themselves to automotive alone. Consequently, the company is now looking at areas where it can scale its operations and grow with the Indian economy. M&M has strategically picked 10 verticals that will contribute 70% to the GDP growth and make India a $7 trillion economy by 2030.

The team at Mahindra calls them “growth gems" that include three listed entities–lifespace, logistics and holidays, and seven unlisted entities–last mile mobility, farm machinery, aerostructures, classic legends, susten (solar business), and accelo (auto recycling business).

While Mahindra is treading cautiously in the electric SUV segment, it is monetizing the EV adoption with its e-3 wheelers where there is (a) much demand as many companies can reduce their carbon footprint with this, and (b) not much competition.

The company tripled its manufacturing capacity to meet the demand. It has already sold 100,000 units and plans to launch 10 more models. Such growth has made it a market leader with 58.7% share in the electric 3-wheeler market.

Another interesting gem to watch out for is Mahindra’s EV components and vehicle recycling arm Accelo. It has already achieved ₹4,600 crore in revenue and aims to become the largest player in organised vehicle recycling by FY28. Among the seven unlisted growth gems, the management believes Accelo has a chance to launch an IPO someday.

These 10 growth gems have grown their valuations fivefold from $0.8 billion in March 2020 to $4.2 billion in March 2024. The management is working to sustain this momentum to bring scale to the business.

Reviving tech and finance

Mahindra has always been good at grabbing opportunities, be it the 1990s finance reforms that led to the creation of Mahindra Financial Services or the 1980s era of IT services that led to the creation of Tech Mahindra (1986).

The two verticals were fraught with challenges and fell behind competitors on many fronts. While they are separately listed on the stock exchange, M&M is a significant stakeholder, and its earnings make up 26% of M&M’s consolidated profits in the services segment. (M&M’s standalone results are focused on the automotive and farm business.)

The company is reviving the tech and finance segments to unlock their potential in the growing economy.

Tech Mahindra, under the leadership of MD and CEO Mohit Joshi, who joined last year from Infosys, aims to grow faster than the industry and achieve a 15% Ebit Margin by FY27. To achieve this ambitious target, it will

⦁ Cut hiring cost

⦁ Revise the company’s focus on 6 verticals - telecom, manufacturing, BFSI, hi-tech and healthcare & lifesciences - in select countries.

⦁ Enhance AI capabilities through ⦁ partnership with Google, drive AI adoption within Mahindra’s group companies and then offer them to external companies.

Meanwhile, Mahindra Finance has made significant progress in reducing high credit costs and write-offs by improving asset quality. Its gross stage 2 and 3 loans have reduced to 8.4% in FY24 from 21.9% in FY22. It is using technology to improve underwriting and digital journey of the customer. It is also looking to expand its portfolio beyond auto finance to include mortgages and small business loans.

The investing case of Mahindra & Mahindra

Conglomerates like M&M can give exposure to multiple sectors and overall economic growth. It’s like a bet on mini-India.

While the growth gems hold potential, the recent rally of M&M has pushed up the valuations of the stock. It is trading at a price to book value of 5.2x compared to 1.7x in September 2019, and a 10-year median of 3.0x.

Even its PE ratio of 31.6x hints at a high valuation as against 20x in the pre-covid times. It’s 10-year median PE is 23.3x. These high valuations could limit the upside to growth in share price.

View Full Image ..

At the same time, as we have seen, there are enough opportunities waiting to be unlocked in M&M. If some of these fire, then what looks like an expensive valuation, with the benefit of hindsight, may look like a bargain.

Only time will tell whether this bet on M&M, which is more like a bet on mini-India, will pay off.

Note: The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Puja Tayal is a seasoned financial writer working with names like Motley Fool Canada and Market Realist. With over 17 years of experience in the field of fundamental research, she brings a good blend of comprehensive, well-researched insights into a company’s working in her articles.

Disclosure: The writer or his dependents may or may not hold the stocks/commodities/cryptos/any other asset discussed here as per SEBI guidelines.