Could this “mini-India” stock be the next multibagger?

But has Mahindra got the timing wrong again? The delayed launch of Mahindra’s EVs has raised concerns as India’s overall EV market is seeing signs of slowdown in EV sales in June 2024. Moreover, competition is increasing in the EV space with Maruti, Hyundai and Tata Motors having a large EV product pipeline. And let’s not forget luxury carmakers like BMW and Mercedes launching their EV variants.If this was not enough, the resurgence of demand for hybrids could be yet another issue for M&M to deal with.