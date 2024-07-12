Multibagger Azad Engineering share price hits 5% upper circuit on 5 year contract with Siemens Energy

  • Stock Market today: Multibagger IPO stock Azad Engineering gained 5% to hit upper circuit limit a it received an 5 years international contract from Siemens Energy Global CmtH & Co. KG, Germany

Ujjval Jauhari
First Published12 Jul 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Multibagger Azad Engineering hits 5% upper limit on 5 yrs contract with Siemens
Multibagger Azad Engineering hits 5% upper limit on 5 yrs contract with Siemens(Photo: Courtesy company website)

Stock Market today: Multibagger IPO stock Azad Engineering share price gained gained 5% to hit upper circuit limit a it received an 5 years international contract from Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG, Germany o manufacture and supply critical rotating components for their Global demands of Advanced Gas & Thermal Turbine Engine.

The Azad Engineering share price opened at 1,781.90 5% higher than previous close of 1697.05 on the NSE on Friday. 

The Azad Engineering share price that listed in end-December 2023 after its initial public offering has risen more than 159 since then , giving Multibagger returns to investors.

Notably the Azad Engineering share price has gained more than 3 times from IPO price of 594.

(more to come)

