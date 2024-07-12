Multibagger Azad Engineering hits 5% upper limit on 5 yrs contract with Siemens

Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Multibagger Azad Engineering share price hits 5% upper circuit on 5 year contract with Siemens Energy

  • Stock Market today: Multibagger IPO stock Azad Engineering gained 5% to hit upper circuit limit a it received an 5 years international contract from Siemens Energy Global CmtH & Co. KG, Germany

Stock Market today: Multibagger IPO stock Azad Engineering share price gained gained 5% to hit upper circuit limit a it received an 5 years international contract from Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG, Germany o manufacture and supply critical rotating components for their Global demands of Advanced Gas & Thermal Turbine Engine.

The Azad Engineering share price opened at 1,781.90 5% higher than previous close of 1697.05 on the NSE on Friday.

The Azad Engineering share price that listed in end-December 2023 after its initial public offering has risen more than 159 since then , giving Multibagger returns to investors.

Notably the Azad Engineering share price has gained more than 3 times from IPO price of 594.

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
