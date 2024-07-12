Multibagger Azad Engineering hits 5% upper limit on 5 yrs contract with Siemens

Stock Market today: Multibagger IPO stock Azad Engineering share price gained gained 5% to hit upper circuit limit a it received an 5 years international contract from Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG, Germany o manufacture and supply critical rotating components for their Global demands of Advanced Gas & Thermal Turbine Engine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Azad Engineering share price opened at ₹1,781.90 5% higher than previous close of ₹1697.05 on the NSE on Friday.

The Azad Engineering share price that listed in end-December 2023 after its initial public offering has risen more than 159 since then , giving Multibagger returns to investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably the Azad Engineering share price has gained more than 3 times from IPO price of ₹594.

