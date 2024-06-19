Multibagger: Bajaj Electricals gained over 350% in 4 years; should you buy? HDFC Securities advises this
Bajaj Electricals: At CMP, the stock is trading at 28x FY27 EPS, which the brokerage believes is a 10–40% discount to its peers.
Bajaj Electricals, a part of the Bajaj Group, saw its shares climb steadily over the last four years, climbing from ₹229 to the current level of ₹1,050, marking a substantial gain of 358%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started