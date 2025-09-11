Multibagger Bajaj Group stock sets board meeting date to declare first interim dividend in FY26

Dividend stock 2025: Bajaj Group company Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd has declared a board meeting date to consider and approve the proposal for an interim dividend for its shareholders. The company's board of directors will meet on 16 September 2025 to consider the interim dividend proposal. If declared, this would be the first interim dividend announced by this Bajaj Group company in the current financial year. Bajaj Holdings shares, which is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years, had last tarded ex-dividend on 27 June 2025 to finalise the eligible shareholders for the payment of the final dividend of ₹28 per share in FY25.

Bajaj Holdings' dividend was declared Bajaj Holdings declared about the board meeting in an exchange filing, saying, "Pursuant to aforementioned regulation, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Tuesday, 16 September 2025, inter-alia, to consider declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2026."

Bajaj Holdings dividend history As mentioned above, this won't be the first time the Dividend stock has rewarded its shareholders. Bajaj Holdings shares traded ex-dividend on 27 June 2025 to pay its eligible shareholders the final ₹28 apiece. According to the information on the BSE website, Bajaj Holdings shares traded ex-dividend in 2024. On 25 September 2024, Bajaj Holdings shares traded ex-date for the payment of ₹65 apiece interim dividend. Likewise, it traded ex-dividend on 28 June 2024 to pay a final dividend of ₹21 per share.

The Bajaj Group stock traded ex-dividend twice in 2023. Bajaj Holdings shares traded ex-dividend on 28 September 2023 to pay the ₹110 per share interim dividend. Similarly, the Bajaj Group stock traded ex-date on 30 June 2023 to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of the ₹13 per share final dividend.

Multibagger stock Bajaj Holdings shares are one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This multibagger stock has risen from around ₹2460 to ₹13,099 apiece on the NSE in the last five years, recording around 430% rally.