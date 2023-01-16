Multibagger bank stock close to 52-week high. Further upside possible?4 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 01:56 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: After hitting its low of around ₹40, the mid-cap banking stock has been in uptrend for last six month
Multibagger stock: Shares of Karur Vysya Bank have been in continuous uptrend for last six months. In this period, the mid-cap banking stock has surged from around ₹47 to ₹108.75 apiece levels, delivering more than 125 per cent return to its shareholders in this time. Karur Vysya Bank share price today opened with an upside gap and went close to its 52-week high of ₹116.20 on NSE in early morning deals.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started