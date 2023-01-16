Multibagger bank stock close to 52-week high. Further upside possible?

According to stock market experts, whole banking segment is in uptrend and mid-cap stock available at reasonable price or say around ₹100 are attracting market bulls at a larger extent. They said that the banking stock has bounced back strongly from its lows of around ₹40 apiece and now it is trading above ₹100, delivering around 50 per cent to its shareholders. They further added that the stock may become highly bullish if it sustains above ₹118 and may climb to its new peak, leaving its current life-time high of ₹125 behind. Karur Vysya Bank share price had hit life-time high of ₹125 levels in September 2017.