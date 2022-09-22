Multibagger blue-chip stock turns 1 lakh to 30 Cr in 23 years: Buy?

The stock has appreciated 20.14% over the past five years and 31.26% over the past year. The stock has appreciated 37.93% YTD so far in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹3,787.25 on (21-September-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹2,159.55 on (08-March-2022), indicating that after hitting a fresh high yesterday, the stock was seen trading 0.98% below the high and 73.64% above the low at the today's closing price. At today's closing price the stock was seen trading above the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and Simple Moving Average (SMA).

