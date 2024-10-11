Multibagger Bondada Engineering shares gain after ₹1,132 crore order win

  • Multibagger Stock: Bondada Engineering share price rose 5% after winning two EPC contracts worth 1,132.25 crore for solar PV plants. The company has achieved a remarkable 1,380.33% stock price increase in the last year, with a current market cap of 6,588.63 crore.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published11 Oct 2024, 03:47 PM IST
Trade Now
Multibagger Stock: Bondada Engineering share price today opened at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>610 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>634.05 and an intraday low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>598.80.
Multibagger Stock: Bondada Engineering share price today opened at ₹610 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹634.05 and an intraday low of ₹598.80.(Unsplash)

Multibagger Stock: Bondada Engineering share price experienced a 5% increase on Friday's session after the company secured two engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts worth a total of 1,132.25 crore under the MSKVY 2.0 scheme for the construction of crystalline ground-mounted solar PV power plants in different districts of Maharashtra.

The initial contract, valued at 763.16 crore, includes the design, construction, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the solar PV facility, as well as three years of operational and maintenance services on an EPC basis at a 33/11 kV capacity.

The second contract, worth 369.08 crore, focuses on a similar scope, except for the provision of PV modules, which will be supplied by MAHAGENCO. Both contracts aim to convert agricultural feeders to solar power in the area and entail a three-year period of operational and maintenance services.

Also Read | Tata Elxsi, TTML to Tata Power: These Tata group shares jump up to 15% today

Bondada Engineering saw a remarkable increase of 1,380.33% in its stock price over the past year, surpassing its sector by 1,330.5%, according to trendlyne data. Bondada Engineering share price today opened at 610 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 634.05 and an intraday low of 598.80. On Friday, the total market capitalisation of the company stood at 6,639.39 crore.

Latest Order Wins

An additional contract for 468 crore was obtained by Bondada Engineering last month from KPI Green. This deal included the installation and delivery of a 130 MWp/100 MWac solar power producing facility. Within the following twelve months, the order is expected to be carried out.

 

Also Read | IRFC, RVNL, IRCTC, other railway stocks in oversold zone; time to buy?

In September, Bondada Engineering announced that its subsidiary, Bondada Green Engineering (BGEPL), has been awarded work orders from Bharti Airtel amounting to 10.20 crore for the provision of 8-meter high poles weighing 82kg, including plate, bracket, and cross-section for cable GBPA for GI poles, as well as the supply of 6-meter high GI poles weighing 60kg (hot-dipped galvanised) without base GBPA for GI poles.

Bondada Engineering is a renowned provider of passive telecom network infrastructure, and its services include building, constructing, operating, and repairing telecom towers.

On Friday's session, Bondada Engineering share price ended 1.79% higher at 614.70 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read | Samvardhana Motherson rallies 106% in CY24, clocks biggest annual gain in 10 yrs

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 03:47 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger Bondada Engineering shares gain after ₹1,132 crore order win

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

211.00
03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
23.25 (12.38%)

Tata Steel share price

160.70
03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
1.05 (0.66%)

Axis Bank share price

1,174.25
03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
-9.5 (-0.8%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

130.10
03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
0.7 (0.54%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JM Financial share price

153.85
03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
8.75 (6.03%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,141.15
03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
200.65 (3.38%)

Page Industries share price

45,400.00
03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
1264.7 (2.87%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,839.55
03:57 PM | 11 OCT 2024
29.55 (1.63%)
More from 52 Week High

Cummins India share price

3,611.75
03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
-169.6 (-4.49%)

Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

547.85
03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
-19.35 (-3.41%)

Creditaccess Grameen share price

1,081.40
03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
-38 (-3.39%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,146.15
03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
-37.65 (-3.18%)
More from Top Losers

Nippon Life share price

700.85
03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
59.15 (9.22%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

81.44
03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
5.16 (6.76%)

Sonata Software share price

608.50
03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
36.1 (6.31%)

Triveni Turbines share price

790.10
03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
45.85 (6.16%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,645.00-50.00
    Chennai
    76,651.00-50.00
    Delhi
    76,803.00-50.00
    Kolkata
    76,655.00-50.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.