Multibagger Bondada Engineering shares gain after ₹1,132 crore order win

Multibagger Stock: Bondada Engineering share price experienced a 5% increase on Friday's session after the company secured two engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts worth a total of ₹1,132.25 crore under the MSKVY 2.0 scheme for the construction of crystalline ground-mounted solar PV power plants in different districts of Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initial contract, valued at ₹763.16 crore, includes the design, construction, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the solar PV facility, as well as three years of operational and maintenance services on an EPC basis at a 33/11 kV capacity.

The second contract, worth ₹369.08 crore, focuses on a similar scope, except for the provision of PV modules, which will be supplied by MAHAGENCO. Both contracts aim to convert agricultural feeders to solar power in the area and entail a three-year period of operational and maintenance services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bondada Engineering saw a remarkable increase of 1,380.33% in its stock price over the past year, surpassing its sector by 1,330.5%, according to trendlyne data. Bondada Engineering share price today opened at ₹610 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹634.05 and an intraday low of ₹598.80. On Friday, the total market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹6,639.39 crore.

Latest Order Wins An additional contract for ₹468 crore was obtained by Bondada Engineering last month from KPI Green. This deal included the installation and delivery of a 130 MWp/100 MWac solar power producing facility. Within the following twelve months, the order is expected to be carried out.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In September, Bondada Engineering announced that its subsidiary, Bondada Green Engineering (BGEPL), has been awarded work orders from Bharti Airtel amounting to ₹10.20 crore for the provision of 8-meter high poles weighing 82kg, including plate, bracket, and cross-section for cable GBPA for GI poles, as well as the supply of 6-meter high GI poles weighing 60kg (hot-dipped galvanised) without base GBPA for GI poles.

Bondada Engineering is a renowned provider of passive telecom network infrastructure, and its services include building, constructing, operating, and repairing telecom towers.

On Friday's session, Bondada Engineering share price ended 1.79% higher at ₹614.70 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}