Multibagger stock: Brightcom Group share price today hit upper circuit for 5th straight session. The multibagger stock opened 5 per cent higher from its yesterday's close of ₹64.30 apiece levels on NSE leading to zero sellers for the scrip in early morning deals. Brightcom Group stocks are one of the bonus shares in March 2022. It has announced bonus in 2:3 ratio and the record date for bonus is 16th March 2022 i.e. today. The digital marketing company had announced issuance of bonus share proposal in January 2022.

In its exchange communication in January 2022, Brightcom Group informed about the issuance of bonus share proposal citing, "The company has decided to set Wednesday, March 16, 2022, as the Record Date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders entitled to the issuance of Bonus Shares. The proposed equity bonus will be issued in the ratio of 2:3 (two equity shares for every three equity shares held by the Members), as recommended by the Company's Board of Directors in its meeting held on January 25, 2022, subject to members' approval."

Justifying its decision of bonus share proposal, the company added, "As the Brightcom share has multiplied several times in the past 12 months, it has now reached levels that may be beyond the reach of many small investors. Issuing bonus shares will make it more affordable for new, incoming members of our shareholder list."

Brightcom Group share price history

Brightcom Group shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 and it has been hitting upper circuit since 10th March 2022. The multibagger stock has witness sharp spurt in its trade volume as well.

The Brightcom Group is a digital marketing company headquartered in Hyderabad. It has offices in US, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Sweden, Ukraine, Serbia, Israel, China, India, and Australia.

Current market capital of Brightcom Group shares is ₹13,620 crore and its book value per share is slightly above 19. Its current trade volume is 4,46,081, which is much lower from its 20 days average volume of 35,04,566.

