Multibagger bonus share hits upper circuit on 5th straight session. Do you own?

In its exchange communication in January 2022, Brightcom Group informed about the issuance of bonus share proposal citing, "The company has decided to set Wednesday, March 16, 2022, as the Record Date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders entitled to the issuance of Bonus Shares. The proposed equity bonus will be issued in the ratio of 2:3 (two equity shares for every three equity shares held by the Members), as recommended by the Company's Board of Directors in its meeting held on January 25, 2022, subject to members' approval."