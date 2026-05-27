Multibagger stock: Softtech Engineers' share price on cusp of breakout. Do you own?

Multibagger breakout stock: Softtech Engineers' share price is likely on the cusp of delivering a technical breakout at ₹470, according to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking.

According to him, breaking above ₹470 decisively would infuse a fresh uptrend in the multibagger stock.

He advises investors to buy this stock at current levels and adopt a buy-on-dips strategy, with a stop loss at ₹400. After the breakout at ₹470, one can tighten the stop loss to ₹440 per share for fresh targets of ₹500 and ₹540 in the near term, he added.

On Wednesday, the multibagger breakout stock was trading around 2% higher. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹449 apiece and an intraday low of ₹430 on NSE on 27 May.

Softtech Engineers Q4 results 2026 SoftTech Engineers Limited posted a 131% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit for FY26 at ₹95.74 crore, compared to ₹41.40 crore in FY25. Standalone revenue from operations rose 37% to ₹1,282.99 crore from ₹933.57 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at ₹531.06 lakh versus ₹213.02 lakh a year earlier. Based on the reported revenue and PBT figures, the company’s PBT margin came in at approximately 11.66% for the quarter.

For Q4 FY26, the company reported a strong improvement in operating performance, with EBITDA rising to ₹10.5 crore from ₹5.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a year-on-year growth of nearly 94%.

Meanwhile, EBITDA margin expanded significantly to 23% in Q4 FY26 from 18.10% in Q4 FY25.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a fourfold jump in FY26 net profit to ₹53.26 crore from ₹13.30 crore a year earlier, while revenue climbed 39% to ₹1,320.02 crore.

Softtech Engineers share price trend SoftTech Engineers has generated multibagger returns for its long-term investors. The stock has been on an upward trajectory after hitting a low in the ₹215–220 range towards the end of FY26.

In FY27 so far, SoftTech Engineers' shares have delivered nearly 100% returns to shareholders.

Furthermore, the stock has risen 218% in the last three years and 382% in five years.