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Multibagger stock: Softtech Engineers' share price on cusp of breakout. Do you own?

Multibagger stock to buy: According to Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking, breaking above 470 decisively would infuse a fresh uptrend in the multibagger stock. Here are the Q4 results, along with the share price trend.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated27 May 2026, 03:45 PM IST
After the breakout at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>470, one can tighten the stop loss to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>440 per share for fresh targets of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>540 in the near term, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking added.
After the breakout at ₹470, one can tighten the stop loss to ₹440 per share for fresh targets of ₹500 and ₹540 in the near term, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking added.
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Multibagger breakout stock: Softtech Engineers' share price is likely on the cusp of delivering a technical breakout at 470, according to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking.

According to him, breaking above 470 decisively would infuse a fresh uptrend in the multibagger stock.

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He advises investors to buy this stock at current levels and adopt a buy-on-dips strategy, with a stop loss at 400. After the breakout at 470, one can tighten the stop loss to 440 per share for fresh targets of 500 and 540 in the near term, he added.

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On Wednesday, the multibagger breakout stock was trading around 2% higher. The stock touched an intraday high of 449 apiece and an intraday low of 430 on NSE on 27 May.

Softtech Engineers Q4 results 2026

SoftTech Engineers Limited posted a 131% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit for FY26 at 95.74 crore, compared to 41.40 crore in FY25. Standalone revenue from operations rose 37% to 1,282.99 crore from 933.57 crore in the previous fiscal year.

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Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at 531.06 lakh versus 213.02 lakh a year earlier. Based on the reported revenue and PBT figures, the company’s PBT margin came in at approximately 11.66% for the quarter.

For Q4 FY26, the company reported a strong improvement in operating performance, with EBITDA rising to 10.5 crore from 5.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a year-on-year growth of nearly 94%.

Meanwhile, EBITDA margin expanded significantly to 23% in Q4 FY26 from 18.10% in Q4 FY25.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a fourfold jump in FY26 net profit to 53.26 crore from 13.30 crore a year earlier, while revenue climbed 39% to 1,320.02 crore.

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Softtech Engineers share price trend

SoftTech Engineers has generated multibagger returns for its long-term investors. The stock has been on an upward trajectory after hitting a low in the 215–220 range towards the end of FY26.

In FY27 so far, SoftTech Engineers' shares have delivered nearly 100% returns to shareholders.

Furthermore, the stock has risen 218% in the last three years and 382% in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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