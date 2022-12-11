Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger brewery stock turns 1 lakh to 1.42 crore in 20 years

Multibagger stock: Radico Khaitan shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced in recent years. This brewery stock has been in uptrend for last few months after base building in the beginning of 2022. The multibagger stock has risen from around 7.62 to 1087 apiece levels in last twenty years, delivering around 14,100 per cent return to its long term positional investors.

Radico Khaitan share price history

In last one month, Radico Khaitan share price has risen from near 1000 to 1087 apiece levels, delivering around 8.7 per cent in this time. In last six months, this multibagger brewery stock has ascended from around 790 to 1087 levels, logging around 37 per cent rise in this time horizon. In YTD time, this brewery stock has dipped from near 1220 to 10878 apiece levels, recording near 10 per cent loss in YTD time. In last one year, Radico Khaitan share price has given around 1.5 per cent return. However, in last 5 years, it has given multibagger return to its shareholders. In last 5 years, it has risen from around 270 to 1087 apiece levels, delivering over 300 per cent return to its shareholders. However, in last 10 years, Radico Khaitan share price has appreciated from around 145 to 1087 per share levels, logging around 650 per cent return to its shareholders.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Radico Khaitan share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger brewery stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.08 lakh today. If the investor had invested 1 lakh in this brewery stock six months ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.37 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock 5 years ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 4 lakh today whereas this 1 lakh would have turned to 7.5 lakh in last one decade.

Likewise, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock 20 years ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.42 lakh today, provided the investor had remained invested in Radico Khaitan shares throughout this period.

The brewery stock ended on Friday with a market cap of 14,563 crore and its trade volume on weekend session was 2,45,928, which is lower from its last 20 days average volume of 3,38,883. Its 52-week low is 723.20 on NSE whereas its 52-week high is 1294, which is life-time high as well.

