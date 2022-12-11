Multibagger brewery stock turns 1 lakh to 1.42 crore in 20 years

Radico Khaitan share price history

In last one month, Radico Khaitan share price has risen from near ₹1000 to ₹1087 apiece levels, delivering around 8.7 per cent in this time. In last six months, this multibagger brewery stock has ascended from around ₹790 to ₹1087 levels, logging around 37 per cent rise in this time horizon. In YTD time, this brewery stock has dipped from near ₹1220 to ₹10878 apiece levels, recording near 10 per cent loss in YTD time. In last one year, Radico Khaitan share price has given around 1.5 per cent return. However, in last 5 years, it has given multibagger return to its shareholders. In last 5 years, it has risen from around ₹270 to ₹1087 apiece levels, delivering over 300 per cent return to its shareholders. However, in last 10 years, Radico Khaitan share price has appreciated from around ₹145 to ₹1087 per share levels, logging around 650 per cent return to its shareholders.