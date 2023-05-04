The IPO of Veerkrupa Jewellers ran from June 29, 2022, until July 8, 2022. Veerkrupa Jewellers was an SME IPO of 3,000,000 equity shares of a face value of ₹10 aggregating up to ₹8.10 Crores. The issue was priced at ₹27 per share, and it launched on the S&P BSE SME on July 18, 2022, for ₹24.40 a share. Since listing, the scrip has generated multibagger returns of 230% so far, however, to benefit its shareholders, the company has declared 2:3 bonus share and 1:10 stock split.

“Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary resolution, on May 04, 2023 and has fixed the record date on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 for the purpose of: 1. Sub-division of 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each into 10 equity shares of Re. 1/- each fully paid up. 2. Issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:3," said Veerkrupa Jewellers in a stock exchange filing today.

The annual revenue of Veerkrupa Jewellers grew by 164.7% to ₹12.3 crore over the previous year. The average revenue rise in the sector for the preceding fiscal year was 17.8%. It also has a decent debt-to-equity ratio that is lower than 1 at 0.1. Veerkrupa Jewellers is an S&P BSE SME IPO that debuted on the BSE on July 18, 2022, with an issue price of ₹27 per equity share. Since that time, it has risen to the current level of ₹86.70, representing a 238.01% gain.

The Veerkrupa Jewellers SME IPO was subscribed 1.8539 times and during the last day of issue and the total number of shares bid was 52.80 lakh as against 28.48 lakh shares offered. The retail subscription is 2.6713 times and the total number of shares bid was 38,04 compared to 14,24 shares offered. The Veerkrupa Jewellers SME IPO NII subscription was 1.0365x and the total number of shares bid for NII category was 14.76 lakh compared to 14,24 lakh shares.

The shares of Veerkrupa Jewellers closed today on the BSE at a lower circuit level of ₹86.70 apiece down by 5% from the previous close of ₹91.25. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 1,82,000 shares and a deliverable share volume of 67,000.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

