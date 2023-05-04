Multibagger BSE SME IPO hit 5% lower circuit as Board declares 2:3 bonus share and 1:10 stock split2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 06:22 PM IST
The IPO of Veerkrupa Jewellers ran from June 29, 2022, until July 8, 2022. Veerkrupa Jewellers was an SME IPO of 3,000,000 equity shares of a face value of ₹10 aggregating up to ₹8.10 Crores. The issue was priced at ₹27 per share, and it launched on the S&P BSE SME on July 18, 2022, for ₹24.40 a share. Since listing, the scrip has generated multibagger returns of 230% so far, however, to benefit its shareholders, the company has declared 2:3 bonus share and 1:10 stock split.
