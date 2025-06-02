Multibagger BSE SME stock gives more than 1000% to IPO allottees in two years

Multibagger BSE SME stock: ITCONS e-Solutions share price, which was listed at ₹51 apiece in March 2023, has given multibagger returns to its IPO allottees by soaring over 1,178.36 per cent in two years.

ITCONS e-Solutions shares were trading in the green in Monday's session despite weak market sentiments. The multibagger SME stock hit an intraday peak of ₹514.50 apiece.

The stock has given significant returns in the last one year as well, by ascending 886.37 per cent. However, the year-to-date (YTD) performance has been weak, as the multibagger SME stock eroded investors' wealth by over 20.57 per cent.

ITCONS e-Solutions Q4 results 2025 The company nearly doubled its revenue year-over-year to ₹57.06 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, compared to ₹28.73 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net profit also rose substantially, with a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹3.20 crore in FY 2024-25, up from ₹1.90 crore in the previous year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹5.23, highlighting the company’s strong financial performance.

In FY 2024-25, the company expanded its IT manpower services and introduced Technical Testing and IT Asset Management Consulting, adding three high-profile clients. These new initiatives brought in ₹13 crore, with a promising future business pipeline in this segment, the company said.

The company's government sector operations, which became a strategic priority at the beginning of FY 2024-25, experienced significant growth. The number of government clients increased from two to 21, leading to a total order book of approximately ₹52 crore. These contracts varied in length from 8 to 36 months, and this segment alone resulted in the deployment of nearly 1,000 personnel.

Additionally, ITCONS broadened its presence in the General Staffing domain, gaining expertise across temporary and permanent placements in categories ranging from highly skilled to unskilled labour.