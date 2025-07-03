Multibagger BSE stock at its board meeting considers mainboard listing on the NSE

Stock Market Today: Tiger Logistics, a multibagger BSE-listed stock at its board meeting held on Wednesday considered listing its shares on the NSE.

Tiger Logistics India Board Meeting details The multibagger BSE stock Tiger Logistics on July 2, 2025, intimated the exchanges about its board meeting outcome. In its release on the BSE, Tiger Logistics, India, said that the plan to list the company's securities on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited's (NSE) mainboard was considered in its board meeting, provided that all requirements for listing on the NSE mainboard are met and that all applicable statutory and regulatory clearances are obtained.

As per the Tiger Logistics India, the "proposal for listing the securities of the company on the Main Board of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) subject to the fulfillment of all requisite criteria for listing on the NSE Main Board and obtaining all necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, if any" was considered by its board.

This strategic move, as per Tiger Logistics, is aimed at enhancing the company's visibility, improving liquidity for its shareholders, and expanding access to a broader investor base.

Multibagger BSE Stock: Tiger Logistics India share price movement Tiger Logistics India's share price had ended at ₹56.55 level on the BSE on Wednesday. Tiger Logistics share price has gained almost 50% in the last year, while it has risen multifold in five years to the tune of 1390%, having given multibagger returns to the investors.

Tiger Logistics share price opened at ₹57.38 on the BSE on Thursday and thereafter was trading with more than 1% gains amid plans to consider listing its shares on NSE.