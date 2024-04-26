Multibagger BSE stock Balu Forge jumps 7% ahead of NSE mainboard listing next week
Multibagger BSE stock Balu Forge is going to list on the NSE mainboard on 29th April 2024 i.e. on Monday next week
Stock market today: Ahead of the NSE mainboard listing on 29th April 2024, multibagger BSE stock Balu Forge Industries witnessed strong buying in the early morning session. This buying bet in Balu Forge share price took place despite weak stock market bias on Friday. Balu Forge share price today opened at ₹280 apiece on BSE with a big gap-up against Thursday's close price of ₹272.95 per share and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹289.65 apiece, recording an intraday high of nearly 7 percent. While climbing to this intraday high, the multibagger stock that has surged over 200 percent in one year came close to its lifetime high of ₹301 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started