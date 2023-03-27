Bonus shares 2023: BSE listed Growington Ventures India shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last one year. this multibagger small-cap stock has risen to the tune of 800 per cent in last one year turning ₹1 lakh of an investor into ₹9 lakh in this time. The small-cap company today announced to allocate bonus shares to its eligible shareholders and informed BSE in this regard. The BSE listed stock had announced issuance of bonus shares in 24:100 ratio. The company board had fixed bonus share record date on 25th March 2023.

Multibagger stock informed BSE about allocation of 24:100 bonus shares citing, "With reference to the captioned subject the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 27th March, 2023, has approved allotment of 30,76,896 Bonus Equity Shares of face Value of Rs. 10/- each to the members holding shares as on the Record date i.e. 25th March, 2023."

Growington Ventures India bonus shares

Earlier, the multibagger stock had informed BSE about issuance of bonus shares citing, "Please note that the Members of the Company have approved the issue of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 24 (Twenty Four) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten) each, for every 100 (Hundred) fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten) each, existing Equity Share held by the Members and that the Bonus Shares so distributed shall, for all purpose, be treated as an increase in the paid-up capital of the Company."

Growington Ventures bonus share record date

On bonus share record date, the BSE listed small-cap stock said, "We further wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company have approved and fixed 25% March, 2023 as the Record Date [or the purpose deciding the Members who shall be eligible to the allotment of the Bonus Shares as per ratio mentioned above by capitalization of such as may be required, from the Securities Premium Account, Free Reserves or any other permitted reserves/ surplus of the Company for the purpose of issue of Bonus Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each, credited as fully paid-up to the holders of the Equity Shares of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members on the Record Date of 25% March, 2023."