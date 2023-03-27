Multibagger BSE stock that has surged 800% in one year allocates 24:100 bonus shares3 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 02:07 PM IST
Multibagger stock had fixed bonus share record date on 25th March 2023
Bonus shares 2023: BSE listed Growington Ventures India shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last one year. this multibagger small-cap stock has risen to the tune of 800 per cent in last one year turning ₹1 lakh of an investor into ₹9 lakh in this time. The small-cap company today announced to allocate bonus shares to its eligible shareholders and informed BSE in this regard. The BSE listed stock had announced issuance of bonus shares in 24:100 ratio. The company board had fixed bonus share record date on 25th March 2023.
