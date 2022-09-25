Multibagger CDGS stock announces record date for 1:5 stock split: Do you own?

The shares of Colorchips New Media Ltd closed on Friday at a 5.00% lower circuit of ₹96.00 apiece, down from the previous close of ₹101.05. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 150.00% over the past year, and it has produced a multibagger return of 312.02% over the course of 2022 on a YTD basis. The corporation reported a promoter shareholding of 74.88% for the quarter that ended in June 2022 and a public shareholding of 25.12%. When compared to its competitors, such as Dish TV India, Inox Leisure, TV18 Broadcast, Saregama India, PVR, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Colorchips New Media's promoter stake for Q1FY23 is significantly higher.