Multibagger CDGS stock announces record date for 1:5 stock split: Do you own?

A small cap company with a market worth of ₹163.30 crore, Colorchips New Media Ltd. competes in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry.
A small cap company with a market worth of ₹163.30 crore, Colorchips New Media Ltd. competes in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry. The company's board of directors has declared the record date for the 1:5 stock split (i.e., for 1 equity share of face value Rs.10/-, 5 equity shares of face value Rs.2/- each) or it is proposed to divide/split equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 apiece into equity shares with a face value of Rs. 2.
Yesterday, in a regulatory filing, the company said that “The Board discussed about the proposal of split/sub-division of equity shares and fixed the Record Date of the company, 12th October 2022, for determining the eligibility of shareholders with regard to the split/sub-division of equity shares of the company."
Stock split details of Colorchips New Media
Split Ratio: 1:5 (i.e., For 1 Equity Share of Face Value Rs.10/-, 5 Equity Shares of Face Value Rs.2/- each).
Pre sub-division of equity shares:
Authorized share capital- 1,85,00,000 (no. of shares), face value- ₹10, total share capital- ₹18,50,00,000.
Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital: No. of shares- 1,70,09,900, face value ₹10, total share capital- ₹17,00,99,000
Post Sub-division of Equity Shares:-
Authorized share capital- 9,25,00,000 (no. of shares), face value ₹2, total share capital: ₹18,50,00,000.
Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital: 8,50,49,500 (no. of shares), face value ₹2, total share capital: ₹17,00,99,000.
The shares of Colorchips New Media Ltd closed on Friday at a 5.00% lower circuit of ₹96.00 apiece, down from the previous close of ₹101.05. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 150.00% over the past year, and it has produced a multibagger return of 312.02% over the course of 2022 on a YTD basis. The corporation reported a promoter shareholding of 74.88% for the quarter that ended in June 2022 and a public shareholding of 25.12%. When compared to its competitors, such as Dish TV India, Inox Leisure, TV18 Broadcast, Saregama India, PVR, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Colorchips New Media's promoter stake for Q1FY23 is significantly higher.
