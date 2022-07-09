Multibagger CDGS stock fixes record date for bonus issue: Check details

The stock has risen from ₹12.10 as of July 27, 2021 to the current market price of ₹36.15 during the past year, representing a multibagger return of 198.76 per cent. The stock has gained 39.04 per cent year-to-date (YTD) so far in 2022 and 16.61 per cent over the previous six months. The stock's 52-week high was ₹52.90 on June 23, 2022, and its 52-week low was ₹12.10 on July 27, 2021, meaning that it is now trading 31.66 per cent below its 52-week high and 198.76 per cent above its 52-week low. The promoter holding of the company stood at 73.00 per cent for the quarter ended in March 2022, the highest level since December 2018. The ROCE and ROE of the company, which are both consistently rising over the past two years, are 10.98 and 11.70 per cent, respectively. At the current market price, the shares are selling at a high PB of 2.64 per cent, with the company having a book value per share of ₹13.66. The stock is trading higher than the 30-Day, 50-Day, and 100-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at the current market price but trading lower than the 5 Day, 10 Day, and 20 Day moving averages (SMA).

