Multibagger CDGS stock fixes record date for bonus issue: Check details

With a market capitalization of Rs. 37.22 crore, Aki India Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services (CDGS) industry. The company makes horse covers, leather footwear, leather bags, belts, and finished leather for use in horse riding activities. The company today has announced bonus shares and for the purpose of the same, the Board of the company has fixed 20th July 2022 as the record date.
The company has said in BSE filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Board of Directors has fixed Wednesday, July 20, 2022 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 3 (Three) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 10 (Ten) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each."
The stock has risen from ₹12.10 as of July 27, 2021 to the current market price of ₹36.15 during the past year, representing a multibagger return of 198.76 per cent. The stock has gained 39.04 per cent year-to-date (YTD) so far in 2022 and 16.61 per cent over the previous six months. The stock's 52-week high was ₹52.90 on June 23, 2022, and its 52-week low was ₹12.10 on July 27, 2021, meaning that it is now trading 31.66 per cent below its 52-week high and 198.76 per cent above its 52-week low. The promoter holding of the company stood at 73.00 per cent for the quarter ended in March 2022, the highest level since December 2018. The ROCE and ROE of the company, which are both consistently rising over the past two years, are 10.98 and 11.70 per cent, respectively. At the current market price, the shares are selling at a high PB of 2.64 per cent, with the company having a book value per share of ₹13.66. The stock is trading higher than the 30-Day, 50-Day, and 100-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at the current market price but trading lower than the 5 Day, 10 Day, and 20 Day moving averages (SMA).