Multibagger CDGS stock hit 52-week-high as Board approves 1:5 stock split

With a market valuation of Rs. 49.87 Cr., Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry. The organisation has spent the last three decades working in the real estate industry. The company's Board of Directors has declared a 1:5 stock split, which market observers might take into account.
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Max Heights Infrastructure Limited (‘the Company’) held today i.e Tuesday, the 06th day of December, 2022 at 03:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, SD-65, Tower Apartment, Pitampura, New Delhi -110034, and concluded at 6:45 p.m, has considered and approved the following matters:- 1. To consider Sub-division/Split of equity shares of the Company from existing 1(one) equity share to face value of Rs. 10/-(Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 5(Five) equity shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each fully paid up, as per Section 61(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder subject to the approval of members of the Company and other authorities, If any required."
Citing the rationale behind the split, the company has said that “To encourage wider participation of retail investors by making the Equity Shares more affordable for them and to enhance the liquidity of Equity Shares of the Company in the Stock Markets." The company has said that the expected time of completion for the stock split purpose is on or before 31st March 2023.
Details of share capital structure and number of equity shares pre and post split of Maxheights Infrastructure
The shares of Max Heights Infrastructure Ltd touched today a new 52-week-high level of ₹35.25 apiece and closed lower at ₹31.95. The stock recorded a total volume of 23,757 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 15,035 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 159.76% during the past year, and YTD, it has appreciated by 83.09% in 2022. The stock has achieved a multibagger return of 148.44% over the past six months, and a multibagger return of 102.86% during the past month. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 52.78% and a public stake of 47.22%. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹11.75 on (02/06/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 171.91% above the 1-year low.
