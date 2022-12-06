Multibagger CDGS stock hit 52-week-high as Board approves 1:5 stock split

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Max Heights Infrastructure Limited (‘the Company’) held today i.e Tuesday, the 06th day of December, 2022 at 03:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, SD-65, Tower Apartment, Pitampura, New Delhi -110034, and concluded at 6:45 p.m, has considered and approved the following matters:- 1. To consider Sub-division/Split of equity shares of the Company from existing 1(one) equity share to face value of Rs. 10/-(Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 5(Five) equity shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each fully paid up, as per Section 61(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder subject to the approval of members of the Company and other authorities, If any required."