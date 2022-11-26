Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger cement stock to consider stock split next week: Do you own?

Multibagger cement stock to consider stock split next week: Do you own?

2 min read . 26 Nov 2022Vipul Das
Bheema Cements Ltd. shares ended trading on Friday at 166.50 a piece, up 0.24% from the previous close of 166.10.

  • A small-cap company with a market valuation of Rs. 535.95 Cr., Bheema Cements Ltd. operates in the construction materials industry.

A small-cap company with a market valuation of Rs. 535.95 Cr., Bheema Cements Ltd. operates in the construction materials industry. The firm has established a cement plant at Ramapuram Village, Nalgonda District, Telangana district, for more than 2 decades. The company has captive mines with 127 million tonnes of proven reserves. The capacity of Bheema Cements Ltd.'s output is 0.9 million tonnes annually.

A small-cap company with a market valuation of Rs. 535.95 Cr., Bheema Cements Ltd. operates in the construction materials industry. The firm has established a cement plant at Ramapuram Village, Nalgonda District, Telangana district, for more than 2 decades. The company has captive mines with 127 million tonnes of proven reserves. The capacity of Bheema Cements Ltd.'s output is 0.9 million tonnes annually.

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at 05:00 PM on, Saturday the 02nd Day of December,2022, at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve Proposal for sub-division of the Equity shares of the Company having a face value of 10/- each, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company."

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at 05:00 PM on, Saturday the 02nd Day of December,2022, at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve Proposal for sub-division of the Equity shares of the Company having a face value of 10/- each, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company."

The company has also informed to stock exchanges that it will re-appointment Mr. Kuchampudi Srinivasa Upendrasaketh Varma as the whole-time Director and re-appointment Mr. Kandula Prasanna Sai Raghuveer as the Managing Director of the Company for a further period of 2 years at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of members.

The company has also informed to stock exchanges that it will re-appointment Mr. Kuchampudi Srinivasa Upendrasaketh Varma as the whole-time Director and re-appointment Mr. Kandula Prasanna Sai Raghuveer as the Managing Director of the Company for a further period of 2 years at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of members.

In Q2FY23, the company reported a net loss of 18.93 crore compared to a net loss of 11.13 crore posted in Q2FY22. In comparison to the 11.28 Cr reported in Q2FY22, the firm recorded net expenses of 17.33 Cr in Q2FY23. The company reported no sales record in the quarter ended September 2022 and in the year-ago quarter as well. In Q2FY23, the company's earnings per share were down to -5.81 from Q2FY22's -3.93 per share.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

In Q2FY23, the company reported a net loss of 18.93 crore compared to a net loss of 11.13 crore posted in Q2FY22. In comparison to the 11.28 Cr reported in Q2FY22, the firm recorded net expenses of 17.33 Cr in Q2FY23. The company reported no sales record in the quarter ended September 2022 and in the year-ago quarter as well. In Q2FY23, the company's earnings per share were down to -5.81 from Q2FY22's -3.93 per share.

Bheema Cements Ltd. shares ended trading on Friday at 166.50 a piece, up 0.24% from the previous close of 166.10. In contrast to the 20-Day average volume of 24,563 shares, the stock's most recent trading session had a total volume of 24,869 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 1,007.05% over the past five years, and on a year-to-date basis in 2022, it has produced a multibagger return of 1,061.90%. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter stake of 75%, FIIs stake of 1.78%, DIIs stake of 0.53% and a public shareholding of 22.69%. During its last closing session, the stock was seen trading above 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA). The stock had touched a 52-week-high of 173.00 on (14/10/2022) and a 52-week-low of 13.65 on (16/03/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 5% below the high and 1104.02% above the 1-year low.

Bheema Cements Ltd. shares ended trading on Friday at 166.50 a piece, up 0.24% from the previous close of 166.10. In contrast to the 20-Day average volume of 24,563 shares, the stock's most recent trading session had a total volume of 24,869 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 1,007.05% over the past five years, and on a year-to-date basis in 2022, it has produced a multibagger return of 1,061.90%. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter stake of 75%, FIIs stake of 1.78%, DIIs stake of 0.53% and a public shareholding of 22.69%. During its last closing session, the stock was seen trading above 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA). The stock had touched a 52-week-high of 173.00 on (14/10/2022) and a 52-week-low of 13.65 on (16/03/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 5% below the high and 1104.02% above the 1-year low.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP