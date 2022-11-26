Multibagger cement stock to consider stock split next week: Do you own?

Bheema Cements Ltd. shares ended trading on Friday at ₹166.50 a piece, up 0.24% from the previous close of ₹166.10. In contrast to the 20-Day average volume of 24,563 shares, the stock's most recent trading session had a total volume of 24,869 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 1,007.05% over the past five years, and on a year-to-date basis in 2022, it has produced a multibagger return of 1,061.90%. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter stake of 75%, FIIs stake of 1.78%, DIIs stake of 0.53% and a public shareholding of 22.69%. During its last closing session, the stock was seen trading above 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA). The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹173.00 on (14/10/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹13.65 on (16/03/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 5% below the high and 1104.02% above the 1-year low.