Multibagger Chalet Hotels share price declines 5% since Q4 results. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold?
Stock Market Today: Multibagger Chalet Hotels share price trades volatile. While it corrected more than 5% during intraday trades on Wednesday , some recovery took place by afternoon. Nevertheless stock is still down around 5% post Q4 results on 13 May and more than 10% in a week. Sell or Hold?
Stock Market Today: Multibagger Chalet Hotels share price declined more than 5% during morning trades to lows of close to ₹741 on Wednesday. Though some recovery took place by afternoon, the Chalet Hotels share price, is down around 5% since its Q4 results on 13th May and more than 10% in a week. Notably the chalet Hotel share price had almost doubled in a year till 11th May and more than doubled to 52-week and all time highs of ₹959 seen in March'2024.
