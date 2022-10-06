Multibagger chemical stock: Aarti Industries fixes record date for demerger

Giving its nod to Aarti Industries demerger, the NCLT said, "Upon the coming into effect of the Scheme, and as proposed in the Scheme, the Resulting Company shall, without any further act or deed and without any further payment, issue and allot on a proportionate basis to each member of demerging company, whose name is recorded in the register of members of demerging company as holding shares on the record date in following ratio: 1 (One) equity share of ₹5 each, fully paid up of resulting resulting company for every 4 (Four) equity shares of ₹5 each fully paid up held in demerging company."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}