Multibagger chemical stock announces dividend after rallying 260% in 3 years

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 04, 2022, declared 1st Interim Dividend of Re. 1.00/- per equity share (10%) on the fully paid up equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- per share for the financial year 2022-23. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders for the 1st Interim Dividend for FY 2022-23 has been fixed as Thursday, November 17, 2022 and said dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration."