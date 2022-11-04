Multibagger chemical stock announces dividend after rallying 260% in 3 years

With a market capitalization of ₹1,496.31 crore, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the agrochemical industry. The organisation, which has its headquarters in Hyderabad, India, is focused on producing pesticides. It can manufacture a variety of technical-grade fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides with an annual capacity of 3250 Tonnes. The company has a sizable export market to more than a dozen nations, including the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Australia, South Africa, China, Germany, Malaysia, and Belgium.
With a market capitalization of ₹1,496.31 crore, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the agrochemical industry. The organisation, which has its headquarters in Hyderabad, India, is focused on producing pesticides. It can manufacture a variety of technical-grade fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides with an annual capacity of 3250 Tonnes. The company has a sizable export market to more than a dozen nations, including the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Australia, South Africa, China, Germany, Malaysia, and Belgium.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 04, 2022, declared 1st Interim Dividend of Re. 1.00/- per equity share (10%) on the fully paid up equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- per share for the financial year 2022-23. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders for the 1st Interim Dividend for FY 2022-23 has been fixed as Thursday, November 17, 2022 and said dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration."
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 04, 2022, declared 1st Interim Dividend of Re. 1.00/- per equity share (10%) on the fully paid up equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- per share for the financial year 2022-23. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders for the 1st Interim Dividend for FY 2022-23 has been fixed as Thursday, November 17, 2022 and said dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration."
In Q2FY23, the company reported a total income of ₹132.17 Cr compared to ₹99.53 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 32.79%. The company reported a net expense of ₹114.86 Cr in the quarter that ended September 2022 compared to ₹88.02 Cr in the same quarter last year, representing a YoY growth of 30.49%. The company reported a net profit of ₹12.20 Cr in Q2FY23, compared to ₹8.34 Cr in Q2FY22, and ₹11.90 Cr in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 46.28% and a QoQ growth of 2.52%. The company's EPS reached ₹11.69 in Q2FY23, compared to ₹12.52 Cr in Q1FY23 and ₹10.05 in Q2FY22.
In Q2FY23, the company reported a total income of ₹132.17 Cr compared to ₹99.53 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 32.79%. The company reported a net expense of ₹114.86 Cr in the quarter that ended September 2022 compared to ₹88.02 Cr in the same quarter last year, representing a YoY growth of 30.49%. The company reported a net profit of ₹12.20 Cr in Q2FY23, compared to ₹8.34 Cr in Q2FY22, and ₹11.90 Cr in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 46.28% and a QoQ growth of 2.52%. The company's EPS reached ₹11.69 in Q2FY23, compared to ₹12.52 Cr in Q1FY23 and ₹10.05 in Q2FY22.
The shares of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd closed today at ₹1,444.00 apiece, up by 3.09% from the previous close of ₹1,400.70. In the last 5 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 109.17% and in the last 3 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 262.69%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 98.42% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 67.65% so far in 2022. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 24.44%, FIIs holding of 0.20% and public holding of 75.35%.
The shares of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd closed today at ₹1,444.00 apiece, up by 3.09% from the previous close of ₹1,400.70. In the last 5 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 109.17% and in the last 3 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 262.69%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 98.42% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 67.65% so far in 2022. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 24.44%, FIIs holding of 0.20% and public holding of 75.35%.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.