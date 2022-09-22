Multibagger chemical stock announces record date for 1:2 bonus shares

Small-cap firm Yug Decor Ltd operates in the chemical industry and has a market worth of ₹38.78 Cr. All adhesives, including contact adhesive, PVA glue, wood glue, and shoe glue, are produced by Yug Decor. The company is headquartered in India and exports products to Asia, Europe, and Africa. In Bangladesh, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Iraq, Mozambique, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and Yemen. Under the brand name YUG-COL, the firm produces a variety of adhesives, including synthetic binders, synthetic rubber adhesives, synthetic resin adhesives, natural rubber adhesives, and footwear adhesives. For the purpose of 1:2 bonus shares, the company has announced the record date which shareholders and potential investors should be aware of.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}