Multibagger chemical stock declares 250% dividend, sales grew by 24% in Q2

On a standalone basis, the company reported net revenue from operations of ₹366.4 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹324.4 Cr in Q2FY22 representing a YoY growth of 13% but sales have fallen -5% QoQ from ₹386.8 Cr as of Q1 FY23. The company reported an EBITDA growth of 8% YoY from ₹83.6 Cr in Q2FY22 to ₹90.0 Cr in Q2FY23 but the same has fallen -10% QoQ from ₹99.9 Cr as of Q1 FY23, whereas the company declared a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹86.3 Cr in the quarter ended September 2022 compared to ₹80.8 Cr recorded in the same quarter last year. The company reported YoY growth of 3% in net profit from ₹62.1 Cr in Q2FY22 to ₹64.1 Cr in Q2FY23, however net profit has fallen by -19% QoQ from ₹79.0 Cr recorded in Q1 FY23.