Multibagger chemical stock declares stock split, scrip rallies 220% in 1 year
- With a market valuation of Rs. 584.29 Cr., Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the chemical industry.
With a market valuation of Rs. 584.29 Cr., Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the chemical industry. The company launched a public offering in 1962, and soon after that it was registered on the Bombay Stock Exchange in 2001. The company is one of the industry's top producers of NPK fertilisers, specialising in SSP fertilisers in powder and granulated form. The corporation has said that the proposed stock split has received board approval.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×