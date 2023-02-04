Multibagger chemical stock declares stock split, scrip rallies 220% in 1 year

On Friday, the shares of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty closed on the BSE at ₹1105.45 apiece level, down by 0.19% from the previous close of ₹1107.55. The stock recorded a total volume of 32,907 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 35,193 shares. In the previous five years, the stock price climbed from ₹139.80 to the current market price, yielding a multibagger return of 666.34%. The stock price went up from ₹204.70 to the current market price over the past three years, delivering a multibagger return of 475.76%.