Multibagger chemical stock down sharply today after fire incident at plant

Informing about the fire break out in the ware house of its Vadodara plant, Deepak Nitrite management said, "Our emergency response team, with the support of local authorities and companies around Deepak Nitrite Limited brought the fire under control within couple of hours. There has been no casualty and few people are being given first aid treatment. The Company has kept all concerned authorities informed and the Plant operations are expected to resume in a day or two upon clearance of damaged warehouse. The cause of fire is being investigated and the Company is committed to extend all assistance to the relevant authorities investigating into this matter."