Multibagger chemical stock hits 52-week-high as Board approves dividend

The shares of A-1 Acid have risen from ₹98.52 on June 21, 2021 to ₹294.50 on June 20, 2022, 3:30 p.m. IST, representing a multibagger return of 198.92 per cent in one year. So far in 2022, the stock has returned 51.03 per cent to shareholders on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the last six months, the stock has gained 55.12 per cent, and in the last month, it has climbed by 4.79 per cent. A-1 Acid's shares recently hit a 52-week high of ₹296.75 on June 17, 2022, and had touched a 52-week low of ₹97.44 on June 18, 2021, indicating that the stock is now trading 202 per cent above its 52-week low and down 0.75 per cent from its 52-week-high. The small-cap stock closed at ₹294.50 today, up 0.34 per cent from its previous close of ₹293.50, and A-1 Acid is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages based on the last traded price.

