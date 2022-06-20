Multibagger chemical stock hits 52-week-high as Board approves dividend

Multibagger chemical stock hits 52-week-high as Board approves dividend2 min read . 05:09 PM IST
- A-1 Acid company has a market valuation of ₹338 crore and operates in the chemical sector.
The company A-1 Acid has a market valuation of ₹338 crore and operates in the chemical sector. The company manufactures various chemicals such as Nitric Acid, Methanol, sulphuric Acid, Calcium Carbonate, Fly Ash Hydrochloric Acid, Toluene Di-isocyanate (TDI), Ethylacetate, Formic Acid, Acetic Acid, Nitrobenzene, Aniline, Hydrochloric Acid, Methylene Dichloride, Formaldehyde & Paraformaldehyde, Oleum, Phospho Gypsum and have dealership contracts with leading companies like GNFC LTD, GSFC LTD, Hindalco Industries, National Fertilizers, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Grasim Industries, Kiri Industries, Balaji Formalin and Nirma Ltd.
The company A-1 Acid has a market valuation of ₹338 crore and operates in the chemical sector. The company manufactures various chemicals such as Nitric Acid, Methanol, sulphuric Acid, Calcium Carbonate, Fly Ash Hydrochloric Acid, Toluene Di-isocyanate (TDI), Ethylacetate, Formic Acid, Acetic Acid, Nitrobenzene, Aniline, Hydrochloric Acid, Methylene Dichloride, Formaldehyde & Paraformaldehyde, Oleum, Phospho Gypsum and have dealership contracts with leading companies like GNFC LTD, GSFC LTD, Hindalco Industries, National Fertilizers, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Grasim Industries, Kiri Industries, Balaji Formalin and Nirma Ltd.
A-1 Acid has said in a filing to BSE that “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Saturday, June 11,2022 had recommended a final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share of ₹10 each subject to approval of the shareholders at the AGM to be held on Friday, 8th July, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, July 01, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31,2022."
A-1 Acid has said in a filing to BSE that “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Saturday, June 11,2022 had recommended a final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share of ₹10 each subject to approval of the shareholders at the AGM to be held on Friday, 8th July, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, July 01, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31,2022."
The shares of A-1 Acid have risen from ₹98.52 on June 21, 2021 to ₹294.50 on June 20, 2022, 3:30 p.m. IST, representing a multibagger return of 198.92 per cent in one year. So far in 2022, the stock has returned 51.03 per cent to shareholders on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the last six months, the stock has gained 55.12 per cent, and in the last month, it has climbed by 4.79 per cent. A-1 Acid's shares recently hit a 52-week high of ₹296.75 on June 17, 2022, and had touched a 52-week low of ₹97.44 on June 18, 2021, indicating that the stock is now trading 202 per cent above its 52-week low and down 0.75 per cent from its 52-week-high. The small-cap stock closed at ₹294.50 today, up 0.34 per cent from its previous close of ₹293.50, and A-1 Acid is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages based on the last traded price.