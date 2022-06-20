Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger chemical stock hits 52-week-high as Board approves dividend

Multibagger chemical stock hits 52-week-high as Board approves dividend

The shares of A-1 Acid have risen from 98.52 on June 21, 2021 to 294.50 on June 20, 2022, 3:30 p.m. IST, representing a multibagger return of 198.92 per cent in one year.
2 min read . 05:09 PM ISTVipul Das

  • A-1 Acid company has a market valuation of 338 crore and operates in the chemical sector.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The company A-1 Acid has a market valuation of 338 crore and operates in the chemical sector. The company manufactures various chemicals such as Nitric Acid, Methanol, sulphuric Acid, Calcium Carbonate, Fly Ash Hydrochloric Acid, Toluene Di-isocyanate (TDI), Ethylacetate, Formic Acid, Acetic Acid, Nitrobenzene, Aniline, Hydrochloric Acid, Methylene Dichloride, Formaldehyde & Paraformaldehyde, Oleum, Phospho Gypsum and have dealership contracts with leading companies like GNFC LTD, GSFC LTD, Hindalco Industries, National Fertilizers, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Grasim Industries, Kiri Industries, Balaji Formalin and Nirma Ltd.

The company A-1 Acid has a market valuation of 338 crore and operates in the chemical sector. The company manufactures various chemicals such as Nitric Acid, Methanol, sulphuric Acid, Calcium Carbonate, Fly Ash Hydrochloric Acid, Toluene Di-isocyanate (TDI), Ethylacetate, Formic Acid, Acetic Acid, Nitrobenzene, Aniline, Hydrochloric Acid, Methylene Dichloride, Formaldehyde & Paraformaldehyde, Oleum, Phospho Gypsum and have dealership contracts with leading companies like GNFC LTD, GSFC LTD, Hindalco Industries, National Fertilizers, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Grasim Industries, Kiri Industries, Balaji Formalin and Nirma Ltd.

A-1 Acid has said in a filing to BSE that “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Saturday, June 11,2022 had recommended a final dividend of 1.50 per equity share of 10 each subject to approval of the shareholders at the AGM to be held on Friday, 8th July, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, July 01, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31,2022."

MINT PREMIUMSee All

A-1 Acid has said in a filing to BSE that “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Saturday, June 11,2022 had recommended a final dividend of 1.50 per equity share of 10 each subject to approval of the shareholders at the AGM to be held on Friday, 8th July, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, July 01, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31,2022."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The shares of A-1 Acid have risen from 98.52 on June 21, 2021 to 294.50 on June 20, 2022, 3:30 p.m. IST, representing a multibagger return of 198.92 per cent in one year. So far in 2022, the stock has returned 51.03 per cent to shareholders on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the last six months, the stock has gained 55.12 per cent, and in the last month, it has climbed by 4.79 per cent. A-1 Acid's shares recently hit a 52-week high of 296.75 on June 17, 2022, and had touched a 52-week low of 97.44 on June 18, 2021, indicating that the stock is now trading 202 per cent above its 52-week low and down 0.75 per cent from its 52-week-high. The small-cap stock closed at 294.50 today, up 0.34 per cent from its previous close of 293.50, and A-1 Acid is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages based on the last traded price.