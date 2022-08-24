Multibagger stock: In post-Covid rebound, Indian stock market has produced a good number of multibagger stocks. Indo Amines shares are one of them. The chemical stock has today surged to its life-time high of ₹176 apiece levels on BSE. However, the stock has been giving whopping return to its shareholders since post-Covid rally spanning more than two years time.

The multibagger stock has risen from around ₹14 (at the beginning of April 2020) to ₹176 apiece levels today, delivering around 1150 per cent return to its shareholders in these little more than 2 years. However, the stock has given stellar return to its positional shareholders in recent years as well.

Indo Amines share price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹97 to ₹176 apiece levels, logging near 70 per cent upside in this period. In last six months, the multibagger chemical stock has shot up from around ₹90 to ₹176, recording around 85 per cent rise in this time horizon. from April to June 2022 quarter, thi9s multibagger chemical stock was under consolidation phase and it dipped from around ₹110 to ₹75 apiece levels.

Similarly, this chemical stock was in base building mode from mid-January to end of February 2022. so, positional investors have been booking profit in the counter after every sharp rise in short term. Despite regular profit booking by shareholders, the stock has managed to deliver more than 60 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year.

In last three years, this multibagger chemical stock has risen from around ₹31 to ₹176, delivering around 475 per cent in these three years. Similarly, in last 10 years, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹4.75 to ₹176 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 3600 per cent in this time horizon.

As mentioned above, this multibagger stock today surged to its new 52-week high of ₹176 on BSE whereas its 52-week low on BSE is ₹70.25 apiece levels. Current market cap of the stock is ₹1113 crore and current trade volume on BSE is around 9.54 lakh, which is much higher than its last 20 days trade volume of near 3.81 lakh. Its current dividend yield is 0.38 per cent and its book value per share is currently at 26.55.