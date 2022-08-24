Multibagger chemical stock hits life-time high after 1150% rally in 2 years

As mentioned above, this multibagger stock today surged to its new 52-week high of ₹176 on BSE whereas its 52-week low on BSE is ₹70.25 apiece levels. Current market cap of the stock is ₹1113 crore and current trade volume on BSE is around 9.54 lakh, which is much higher than its last 20 days trade volume of near 3.81 lakh. Its current dividend yield is 0.38 per cent and its book value per share is currently at 26.55.