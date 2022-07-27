Multibagger stock: Gujarat Fluorochemicals shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last few years. However, the bull run in the stock is still on as the chemical stock has been hitting life-time high for last two session. After hitting its new life-time high of ₹3449.90 apiece levels on BSE on Tuesday, the multibagger chemical stock has hit fresh life-time high of ₹3485.55 on BSE in early morning deals on Wednesday.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price today opened upside with a gap of ₹9.80 per share in the opening bell today and went on to hit its intraday high of ₹3,483.80 on NSE, hitting fresh life-time high on the NSE.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price history

This multibagger stock of industrial refrigerant manufacturer company has been giving stellar return to its shareholders generating Alpha return in YTD and in last one year. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this chemical stock has risen from around ₹2475 to ₹3450, recording near 40 per cent jump in this period. In last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹1650 to ₹3450 apiece levels, delivering around 110 per cent in this period.

Alpha return

Gujarat Fluorochemicals shares are one of the alpha stocks in India that Dalal Street has produced in recent years. In YTD time, Sensex has shed around 6.50 per cent whereas in last one year, the 30 stocks index has given around 5.35 per cent return. Similarly, in YTD time, Nifty 50 index has shed around 6.25 per cent whereas in last one year time horizon, it has escalated around 4.95 per cent.

Current market cap of this multibagger chemical stock is 37,898 and its trade volume on Wednesday trade session till 10:15 AM is 42,441. Its average volume for the last 20 day session is 1,36,592. Its 52-week high is ₹3483.80 that it has scaled today while its 52-week low is ₹1,484.70 apiece. Its book value per share is around 385.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.