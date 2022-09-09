Multibagger chemical stock hits upper circuit on record date of bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 02:10 PM IST
- Multibagger chemical stock has been hitting upper circuit for last two straight sessions
Bonus shares 2022: Jyoti Resin share price has been in uptrend ahead of issuance of bonus shares. The dividend paying stock has hit upper circuit today, which is its record date for bonus shares as well. The board of directors of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd had fixed record date for bonus shares issue on 9th September 2022. On Thursday, this chemical stock had traded ex-bonus and it had hit upper circuit on yesterday as well.