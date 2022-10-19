Multibagger chemical stock hits upper circuit on record date of bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 09:42 AM IST
- Bonus shares 2022: Multibagger chemical stock has been hitting upper circuit for last two days
Bonus shares 2022: Madhya Bharat Agro products shares are one of the multibagger stocks of Indian stock market. The fertilisers and agrochemical company has announced issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, which means one bonus shares will be awarded to the shareholders for holding one share of the company on the record date. The record date for issuance of bonus shares is 19th October 2022.