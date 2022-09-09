Multibagger chemical stock hits upper circuit on record date of bonus shares

Jyoti Resins shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in 2022. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this stock has risen from around ₹373 to ₹1528 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of near 300 per cent in this time. In last one year, this multibagger chemical stock has risen from around ₹280 to ₹1528 apiece levels, logging around 450 per cent rise in this period. In last five years, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹26 to ₹1528 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of 5,750 per cent in this period. While hitting the upper circuit today, this multibagger chemical stock has climbed to new life-time high of ₹1528.80 apiece on BSE.