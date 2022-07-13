Multibagger chemical stock of 2022 to turn ex-bonus tomorrow: Key takeaways

The company has said in stock exchange filings that “This has the reference to the Board of Director’s meeting held on 28th May, 2022 that had recommended Bonus lssue of Equity Shares in the ratio of 2:1, i.e., 2 (Two) New Equity Share having Face Value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up for every 1 (One) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up which was approved by the Members of the Company in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Tuesday, 28th June, 2022 where it was resolved that the Bonus shares will be issued to the shareholders whose names will be appearing in the Register of Members as on the Record Date to be subsequently determined by the Board of Directors of the Company. In respect of the above and in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Tuesday, 05th July, 2022, has fixed Friday, 15th July, 2022 as the Record Date, for the purpose of determining the shareholders to whom Bonus shares shall be allotted."