Multibagger chemical stock of 2022 to turn ex-bonus tomorrow: Key takeaways

Multibagger chemical stock of 2022 to turn ex-bonus tomorrow: Key takeaways3 min read . 04:19 PM IST
With a market cap of Rs. 940 crores, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the chemical industry. The company, which has its headquarters located in Bhilwara (Rajasthan), is recognised as a leading trader, exporter, importer, and supplier of phosphoric acid, hydrogen peroxide, citric acid monohydrate, paraffin wax, sulphur dyes, and refined glycerin in India. Additionally, the company's products are well-known all over the world, including in Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia. For the purpose of bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 2:1, the Board of the company has fixed 15th July 2022 as the record date, hence the shares of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem shall turn ex-bonus tomorrow on 14th July 2022. If you purchase the shares one day before the ex-date, you will be eligible for the bonus and the issued bonus shares would be credited to your demat account by the record date, considering the settlement cycle of shares is T+2 in India.
The company has said in stock exchange filings that “This has the reference to the Board of Director’s meeting held on 28th May, 2022 that had recommended Bonus lssue of Equity Shares in the ratio of 2:1, i.e., 2 (Two) New Equity Share having Face Value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up for every 1 (One) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up which was approved by the Members of the Company in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Tuesday, 28th June, 2022 where it was resolved that the Bonus shares will be issued to the shareholders whose names will be appearing in the Register of Members as on the Record Date to be subsequently determined by the Board of Directors of the Company. In respect of the above and in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Tuesday, 05th July, 2022, has fixed Friday, 15th July, 2022 as the Record Date, for the purpose of determining the shareholders to whom Bonus shares shall be allotted."
Today's closing price for the shares of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd was ₹441.05, down 3.81 per cent from yesterday's close of ₹458.50. The stock has gained from ₹37.53 on July 14, 2021, to its current level during the past year, representing a multibagger return of 1,075.19 per cent. The stock has climbed in value YTD from ₹80.45 on January 3, 2022, to the present level, resulting in a multibagger return of 448.23% so far in 2022. The stock has surged in value over the past six months from ₹81.25 on January 14, 2022, to ₹441.05 as of July 13, 3:49 IST, representing a multibagger return of 442.83 per cent. On the BSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹559.80 on 15/06/2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹28.78 on 11/08/2021 which indicates that at the current level the stock is trading 21.21% below its 52-week-high and 1432% above its 52-week-low.