Multibagger chemical stock revises record date for 1:2 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 04:24 PM IST
Small-cap firm Yug Decor Ltd operates in the chemical industry and has a market worth of ₹38.78 Cr. Under the brand name Yug-Col, Yug Decor produces various adhesives including contact adhesive, PVA glue, wood glue, and shoe glue. The company is headquartered in India and exports products to Asia, Europe, and Africa. In Bangladesh, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Iraq, Mozambique, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and Yemen. The record date for 1:2 bonus shares has been modified by the company from Friday, September 30, 2022 to Monday, October 3, 2022.