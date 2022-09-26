Small-cap firm Yug Decor Ltd operates in the chemical industry and has a market worth of ₹38.78 Cr. Under the brand name Yug-Col, Yug Decor produces various adhesives including contact adhesive, PVA glue, wood glue, and shoe glue. The company is headquartered in India and exports products to Asia, Europe, and Africa. In Bangladesh, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Iraq, Mozambique, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and Yemen. The record date for 1:2 bonus shares has been modified by the company from Friday, September 30, 2022 to Monday, October 3, 2022.

The company has said today in a regulatory filing that “In continuation of our intimation on September 22, 2022, pertaining to ‘Record Date’, the Company has revised the ‘Record Date’ i.e., Monday, October 3, 2022 (instead of Friday, September 30, 2022) to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive Bonus shares as approved in the 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on September 20, 2022."

The pre-bonus share capital is ₹4,16,97,660 consisting of 41,69,766 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each and the post-bonus issue capital is ₹6,25,46,490 consisting of 62,54,649 Equity Shares of ₹10/- each. The Board announced that they have approved an increase in the authorized share capital of the company from ₹4,25,00,000/- to ₹11 Cr by the creation of an additional 67,50,000 equity shares of ₹10 each.

The last traded price of Yug Decor Ltd was ₹93 which was recorded on 12 September 22. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 190.63% over the past five years, and a multibagger return of 287.5% during the past year. The company reported a promoter shareholding of 70.05% for the quarter that ended in March 2022 and a public holding of 29.95%. The stock has a P/E ratio of 387.80 and a P/B ratio of 6.16 which is higher when compared to its peers such as Shalimar Paints, Akzo Nobel and Kansai Nerolac. The stock had made a 52-week-low of ₹22.00 on (18/10/2021).