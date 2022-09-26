Multibagger chemical stock revises record date for 1:2 bonus shares

The last traded price of Yug Decor Ltd was ₹93 which was recorded on 12 September 22. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 190.63% over the past five years, and a multibagger return of 287.5% during the past year. The company reported a promoter shareholding of 70.05% for the quarter that ended in March 2022 and a public holding of 29.95%. The stock has a P/E ratio of 387.80 and a P/B ratio of 6.16 which is higher when compared to its peers such as Shalimar Paints, Akzo Nobel and Kansai Nerolac. The stock had made a 52-week-low of ₹22.00 on (18/10/2021).