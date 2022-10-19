Multibagger chemical stock surges 119% YTD, Board to consider stock split

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulations 29, 33 and all other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 31st October, 2022, inter alia,: a) To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022. b) To consider and approve the proposal to sub-divide/split of the equity shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities as may be required. As informed earlier, trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company by its Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives as defined under the policy adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 will remain closed till 2nd November, 2022 (till conclusion of 48 hours after declaration of the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company)."