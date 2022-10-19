Multibagger chemical stock surges 119% YTD, Board to consider stock split

Multibagger chemical stock surges 119% YTD, Board to consider stock split2 min read . 10:30 PM IST
With a market valuation of Rs. 2,249.91 crores, Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the chemical industry. The company is a well-known supplier for international businesses in the steel, glass, pharmaceutical, pigments and dyes, leather and related sectors as a single specialty chemical manufacturer for chromium chemicals. All of the major continents, including Asia, China, South East Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North, South, and Central America, and Africa are represented in the company's supply portfolio. On Monday, October 31, 2022, the Board of Directors will convene to discuss and approve the Q2 financial results and stock split.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulations 29, 33 and all other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 31st October, 2022, inter alia,: a) To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022. b) To consider and approve the proposal to sub-divide/split of the equity shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities as may be required. As informed earlier, trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company by its Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives as defined under the policy adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 will remain closed till 2nd November, 2022 (till conclusion of 48 hours after declaration of the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company)."
The shares of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd closed today at ₹1,875.05 apiece, down by 1.47% from the previous close of ₹1,903.10. On Wednesday the stock recorded a total volume of 10,745 shares on the NSE and 18,073 shares on the BSE. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 1378.3% over the past three years and a multibagger return of 422.15% over the past five years. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 170.57% over the last year, and on a year-to-date basis in 2022, it has produced a multibagger return of 119.46% so far in 2022. For the quarter that ended September 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 75.00%, FIIs holding of 1.25%, and public shareholding of 23.75%.
