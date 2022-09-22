Multibagger chemical stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹2 crore in 5 years after 2:1 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 07:48 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: In last 5 years, this chemical share has ascended from ₹25 to ₹1,656 apiece levels
Shares of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives are one of the multibagger stocks in India. This multibagger chemical stock recently trade ex-bonus that turned out like icing on the cake for long term shareholders of the company. This was the first occasion when the chemical stock has given bonus shares in 2:1 ratio that means two bonus shares for each shares held by its shareholders. In last five years, this chemical stock has surged from ₹25 to ₹1,656 apiece levels, appreciating more than 6,500 per cent in this period.